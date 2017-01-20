Government Moves Forward with Panel to Strengthen Child Intervention

Members have been selected for a panel that will explore ways to improve Alberta’s child intervention system.

The Ministerial Panel on Child Intervention will make recommendations to improve Alberta’s child death review process, propose actions to strengthen the child intervention system, and explore the systemic issues that lead to children coming into government care.

The 13-member panel includes representatives from all parties in the legislature and leading Alberta experts on child intervention and Indigenous issues:

Chair: Debbie Jabbour, MLA for Peace River

Maria Fitzpatrick, MLA for Lethbridge-East

Nicole Goehring, MLA for Edmonton-Castle Downs

Graham Sucha, MLA for Calgary-Shaw

Heather Sweet, MLA for Edmonton-Manning

Cameron Westhead, MLA for Banff-Cochrane

Jason Nixon, Wildrose caucus, MLA for Rimbey-Rocky Mountain House-Sundre

Ric McIver, Interim Leader, Progressive Conservative caucus, MLA for Calgary-Hays

Dr. David Swann, Leader, Alberta Liberal caucus, MLA for Calgary-Mountain View

Greg Clark, Leader, Alberta Party caucus, MLA for Calgary-Elbow

Dr. Peter Choate, MSW, PhD, Mount Royal University

Dr. Patti LaBoucane-Benson, PhD, Native Counselling Services of Alberta

Dr. Bruce MacLaurin, MSW, PhD, University of Calgary

Irfan Sabir, Minister of Human Services and MLA for Calgary-McCall, will sit as an ex-officio member on the panel.

“There is nothing more heartbreaking than the death of a child, and no task more important than preventing these needless tragedies. It is our responsibility as legislators and as a society to do more, and to do better, for our children. This panel’s work is critical to ensuring that every child has the opportunity to be safe, nurtured, and to thrive.” Irfan Sabir, Minister of Human Services

The first meeting of the panel will be held Feb. 1, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., at Government House in Edmonton. The meeting will be open to the public.