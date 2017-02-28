Government Supports Beaver First Nation’s Business

The Alberta government has provided $675,000 to help Beaver First Nation purchase a bulldozer and expand its heavy equipment operation.

“We appreciate this grant from the Province of Alberta which will ensure that our community has the capacity to create employment and training opportunities for members of Beaver First Nation and help First Nations like us become more self-sufficient.” Chief Trevor Mercredi, Beaver First Nation

“Finning is proud to continue our partnership with Beaver First Nation as they invest in the local economy with this new business venture. They’ve picked a great piece of equipment in a Cat D6T and our local team will be there to provide on-going technical support and service.” David Primrose, executive vice president, core industries, Finning Canada

The purchase of the D6T Cat bulldozer will allow the First Nation to gain and maintain contracts by maximizing uptime. Potential contracts could involve road work in the forestry industry, forest fire mitigation projects through the provincial FireSmart Program and brush clearing.

It is anticipated that Beaver First Nation members will also benefit from training and employment opportunities as mechanics or heavy equipment operators.

Funding for the purchase was provided through the Aboriginal Business Investment Fund (ABIF). Since 2016, the ABIF has provided $10 million to Indigenous community-owned businesses. The fund provides direct investment into eligible businesses opportunities in First Nations communities that promote growth and jobs.