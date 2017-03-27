Grant Funding Helps Improve Workplace Safety

By Gateway Gazette

Mar 27

The Alberta government is helping non-profit organizations improve workplace health and safety.

The Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) Innovation and Engagement Grants program will provide $667,000 for 33 projects during 2017. Projects include OHS-related seminars, conferences, developing education materials and providing training programs.

“Protecting workers and preventing injuries and death is a top priority for our government. We are proud to fund education and training initiatives that help reduce workplace incidents, injuries and illnesses. These grant recipients are helping to promote workplace health and safety in our communities.”

Christina Gray, Labour Minister

Innovation and Engagement Grants

These grants fund non-profit and public sector organizations for projects aimed at improving OHS awareness, knowledge and action in Alberta. Eligible organizations can apply for grants of up to $10,000, $20,000 or $50,000 in three different categories.

Project examples

  • Alberta Municipal Health and Safety Association – Development and delivery of online training related to acute stress disorder in first responders, such as firefighters and paramedics.
  • University of Alberta – Grant will support production of a paper containing the best available scientific evidence related to the effects of marijuana on workers in safety-sensitive occupations.
  • Enform Canada – Funding will support three regional health and safety conferences that focus on promoting awareness of the leading causes of injury for frontline workers in the upstream oil and gas industry.
