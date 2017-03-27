Grant Funding Helps Improve Workplace Safety

The Alberta government is helping non-profit organizations improve workplace health and safety.

The Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) Innovation and Engagement Grants program will provide $667,000 for 33 projects during 2017. Projects include OHS-related seminars, conferences, developing education materials and providing training programs.

“Protecting workers and preventing injuries and death is a top priority for our government. We are proud to fund education and training initiatives that help reduce workplace incidents, injuries and illnesses. These grant recipients are helping to promote workplace health and safety in our communities.” Christina Gray, Labour Minister

Innovation and Engagement Grants

These grants fund non-profit and public sector organizations for projects aimed at improving OHS awareness, knowledge and action in Alberta. Eligible organizations can apply for grants of up to $10,000, $20,000 or $50,000 in three different categories.

Project examples