Grant Will Help Protect Alberta’s Water Resources

Environment and Parks has approved a multi-year grant totalling $925,000 to Land Stewardship Centre to help protect Alberta’s water resources, now and into the future.

A grant through Environment and Parks for $250,000 has been approved for this year, followed by $225,000 grants for each of the next three years, ending in 2019-20. This funding will allow the centre to support the development of long-term planning and community-based projects.

“Land Stewardship Centre is an important partner in Alberta’s efforts to promote healthy aquatic ecosystems. Programs funded by these grants will result in reliable, quality water supplies for a sustainable economy and safe, secure drinking water which will benefit all Albertans.” Shannon Phillips, Minister of Environment and Parks

“Over the years, the Watershed Stewardship Grant program has enabled stewardship groups to bring about positive action and deliver results in communities across Alberta. On behalf of these groups which rely on this funding, we thank Minister Phillips and her ministry for this grant, which demonstrates their leadership and commitment to our collective efforts.” Brian E. Ilnicki, Executive Director, Land Stewardship Centre

This commitment builds on previous provincial support for Land Stewardship Centre’s Watershed Stewardship Grant Program, which supports local stewardship projects across the province. This program recently expanded to support projects benefitting the government’s wetland policy implementation.

In addition to grant funding provided to the centre, a total of $3.2 million in provincial grants were allocated to Watershed Planning and Advisory Councils this year to promote the health and sustainability of Alberta’s water resources. On average, the total amount of government funding is leveraged 230 per cent by the councils through in-kind and cash contributions from other partners and government programs.

Land Stewardship Centre is a not-for-profit, charitable organization working to facilitate land and environmental stewardship by improving understanding of healthy ecosystems, supporting community stewardship and strengthening policies that affect resource use.