Guitars for Vets Canada Launches Online Guitar Auction, Including Guitars Signed by Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt

Auction Start Date: Monday, March 27, 2017 08:00 AM MST

Auction End Date: Monday, April 10, 2017 08:00 PM MST

ONLINE, 27 MARCH 2017 – 10 APRIL 2017: Guitars for Vets Canada has launched an online auction, with guitars signed by country stars Lyle Lovett and rocker John Hiatt. This auction is meant to help raise funds for veterans with service-related injuries and awareness for the Guitars for Vets organization.

The auction includes seven Epiphone DR-100 Acoustic Natural Guitars (donated by Worldwide Music Ventures) that were autographed during the Western Canadian leg of An Evening with Lyle Lovett & John Hiatt Tour, in order to help raise money for this worthy cause.

Guitars for Vets, a national program of Veterans Emergency Transition Services Canada (VETS Canada), is based on a simple concept: connecting veterans (and still-serving members) of the Canadian Armed Forces and RCMP who suffer with PTSD or other service-related disabilities with a donated guitar and a volunteer guitar instructor. The goal of the program is to get as many guitars as possible into the hands of wounded veterans, to encourage the healing process through the power of music.

“When Lyle [Lovett] and John [Hiatt] heard about the Guitars for Vets Canada program and what we are doing to help veterans, they both immediately wanted to help” says Steve Gilliss, Guitars For Vets National Program Director: “Guitars for Vets runs on donations and fundraising, so their support is very meaningful for us.” Jim Lowther, Guitars for Vets Founder & VETS Canada CEO/President adds: “All proceeds raised will go to connecting more veterans with guitars – we encourage the public to share our auction far and wide – to help more veterans in need. ”

To read more about the Guitars for Vets Canada program, please visit www.vetscanada.org/guitars-for-vets.php

