Haley Brown to be Team Trudeau Candidate in Calgary Midnapore

CALGARY, AB – The Liberal Party of Canada announced, on the weekend, that Haley Brown will be the official Team Trudeau candidate in the upcoming by-election for Calgary Midnapore. Her nomination will be acclaimed by local registered Liberals this afternoon at a Candidate Selection Meeting in Calgary.

Born and raised in Alberta and a proud Calgarian, Haley Brown is an experienced business project manager with a long record of community service. Her candidacy in this by-election also builds on thousands of grassroots conversations that she started as the Team Trudeau candidate for Calgary Midnapore during the 2015 general election.

“Haley Brown is a passionate advocate for middle class families in her community and across Canada, and I know that she will be a tireless champion for Calgary Midnapore in Ottawa,” said Justin Trudeau, Leader of the Liberal Party of Canada. “I am proud to be working with Haley to grow, strengthen, and create opportunities for Canada’s middle class, and for every family working hard to join it.”

Haley earned her Bachelor of Arts in Communications and Culture from the University of Calgary, and an advanced certificate in Project Management from McMaster University. Her experience has included leading a variety of national and international initiatives as a business project manager, and extensive engagement with non-profit and charitable organizations in Calgary Midnapore and throughout the world.

She has been a volunteer with Habitat for Humanity, the Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society, the Calgary Food Bank, and Free the Children. She also worked in support of the 28th G8 Summit in Kananaskis, and volunteered at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta, Georgia.

“Calgary Midnapore needs a strong voice in Ottawa who will work hard to support middle class families and create new high-paying jobs in our community,” said Brown. “Justin Trudeau and the Liberal team are making real progress, with important steps such as cutting taxes for the middle class, providing more support for families to raise their children, and taking action so Canadians can count on a secure retirement. Working together, I know we can build an even better Calgary and a better future for all Canadians.”

