Hanson Statement on Wildfire Public Survey

EDMONTON, AB: Wildrose Shadow Minister for Disaster Recovery and Emergency Preparedness Dave Hanson released the following statement about the Government of Alberta’s Wildfire Public Survey and the unacceptably small window of time for public feedback:

“Once again, it seems like this NDP government has no interest in consulting with the people of this province, as this survey only gives Albertans a paltry few days to provide their feedback.

“This is clearly not enough time to obtain a decent sample of responses from interested parties.

“Further, I am disappointed that the survey is only asking for perspectives on managing fire disasters after they happen, and not finding new approaches to dealing with them from the start.

“The NDP government needs to treat this issue with more respect and raise the bar on consultation, so we can be adequately prepared for any future fire disaster.

“The people of Fort McMurray and Slave Lake deserve better.”

