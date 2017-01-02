Happy New Year from the Longview Library

Joan, our librarian, and the Board, wish you all a very Happy and Successful New Year!

There are some exciting workshops lined up for January. On January 4th, from 1 to 3.30pm, you will learn how to borrow library eBooks and to transfer them to your eReader device. You are welcome to bring your laptop, eReader and library card to follow along.

On January 25th, at 1pm Blanca Botero Fuentes will give a colouring book workshop. She has recently published a colouring book and 10 of these will be available to library patrons. A donation for these would be welcome. Bring your own colouring pencils and an extra fine black sharpie marker. It will be great fun, and let Joan know if you are coming. The library phone number is 403-558-3927.

From February 7th to March 7th there will be a Holocaust Travelling Book Display. These books may be taken out for the regular period of time.

New-non-fiction books in are: Becoming by Cindy Crawford, The Village Effect by Susan Pinker and Thank You For Being Late by Thomas Friedman.

A good read is Etta and Otto and Russell and James by Emma Hooper. It is a fanciful, magical story of an 84 year old woman who sets out on foot from her starkly beautiful home on the Prairies to the Atlantic Ocean. Along the way, she is joined by coyote whom she names James. It is her profound musings about life, love, forgiveness and self discovery that make the book such a touching read.

Happy Reading

