Healthy Hints from Pharmasave: Get Active!

Finding time to be physically active is a challenge for most of us. Between the seemingly endless demands of work and family, it may seem like there just aren’t enough hours in the day to squeeze in a brisk walk or a pick-up game of basketball.

But when it comes to the health of your colon and rectum and the rest of your body, you need to make time.

According to the Canadian Cancer Society, you can lower your risk of colorectal cancer by being physically active. Exercise helps you to maintain a healthy weight, which helps keep your risk of colon cancer down. Other possible reasons for the risk-lowering effect of exercise include effects on your metabolism, immune functions, and digestive system.

You don’t have to run races or climb rock walls to cut your cancer risk. You can get started by taking brisk walks or taking the stairs instead the elevator. If you have joint pain, low-impact exercises like swimming are great options to keep your body fit and healthy.

So get moving and protect yourself!

March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month

Colorectal cancer is the third-most-common cancer and the second-most-common cause of cancer deaths in Canada. Every week, over 400 Canadians are diagnosed with it, and an average of 175 Canadians die of it. However, it is one of the most preventable forms of cancer – it is 95% preventable with scheduled and thorough testing. If it is detected early, it is highly treatable. Find out how lifestyle choices and regular screening tests can significantly cut your risk of this disease.

