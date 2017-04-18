High River Celebrating National Volunteer Week from April 23 to 29

HIGH RIVER, AB: April 23 to 29, 2017 is National Volunteer Week and the Town of High River would like to celebrate and thank volunteers throughout the community. High River has many amazing volunteers and this is a chance for residents to recognize the important contributions volunteers make in their lives.

National Volunteer Week will be celebrated in the following ways:

April 23 to 29 will be proclaimed as National Volunteer Week in High River.

A special flag celebrating volunteers will be flown at the Town Office.

A free Volunteer Appreciation Event will be held on Tuesday, Apr. 25 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the Highwood Golf Course.

Nominations for Volunteers of the Year in five categories were accepted throughout March and April with the winners to be announced at the volunteer appreciation event on April 25.

All volunteers, whether you shovel a neighbours sidewalk, sit on a board or committee, or donate your time to a local non-profit, sports team, or community group are invited to attend the Volunteer Appreciation Event on April 25. RSVP by emailing [email protected] Drinks and hors d ’Oeuvres will be provided.

The Town is also taking this opportunity to encourage anyone looking to make a difference to find a cause that means something to them and volunteer their time to support it. A list of current volunteer opportunities in High River can be found at www.highriver.ca under the Residents than FCSS menu, or by calling 403-603-3447.

