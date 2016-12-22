High River Facility Closures Over the Holidays

Town Office and Operations

Monday, Dec. 26 – Closed

Tuesday, Dec. 27 – Closed

Monday, Jan. 2 – Closed

Essential services such as the Fire Department will not be impacted.

Bob Snodgrass Recreation Complex

Saturday, Dec. 24 – Closed at 12 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 25 – Closed

Monday, Dec. 26 – Closed

Saturday, Dec. 31 – Closed at 4 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 1 – Closed

Monday, Jan. 2 – Regular hours resume

Parent Link Centre

The Parent Link Centre will be closed, starting at noon on Friday, Dec. 23, following the PLC Christmas Party in the morning, and will re-open for regular programming on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. (PLC will be close Jan 3 & 4 for cleaning).

Family & Community Support Services

Friday, Dec. 23 – Closed at noon.

Closed December 26, 2016 – January 2, 2017

Re-open Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017 at 8:00 a.m.

Recycling Centre

Saturday, Dec. 24 – Closed at 12 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 25 – Closed

Monday, Dec. 26 – Closed

Tuesday, Dec. 27 – Regular hours resume

Sunday, Jan. 1 – Closed

No changes to garbage pick-up over the holidays

There will be no changes to household waste collection over the holidays. Please place your garbage bin outside on your usual day by 7 a.m. and it will be picked up.

