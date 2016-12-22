High River Facility Closures Over the Holidays
Town Office and Operations
Monday, Dec. 26 – Closed
Tuesday, Dec. 27 – Closed
Monday, Jan. 2 – Closed
Essential services such as the Fire Department will not be impacted.
Bob Snodgrass Recreation Complex
Saturday, Dec. 24 – Closed at 12 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 25 – Closed
Monday, Dec. 26 – Closed
Saturday, Dec. 31 – Closed at 4 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 1 – Closed
Monday, Jan. 2 – Regular hours resume
Parent Link Centre
The Parent Link Centre will be closed, starting at noon on Friday, Dec. 23, following the PLC Christmas Party in the morning, and will re-open for regular programming on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. (PLC will be close Jan 3 & 4 for cleaning).
Family & Community Support Services
Friday, Dec. 23 – Closed at noon.
Closed December 26, 2016 – January 2, 2017
Re-open Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017 at 8:00 a.m.
Recycling Centre
Saturday, Dec. 24 – Closed at 12 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 25 – Closed
Monday, Dec. 26 – Closed
Tuesday, Dec. 27 – Regular hours resume
Sunday, Jan. 1 – Closed
No changes to garbage pick-up over the holidays
There will be no changes to household waste collection over the holidays. Please place your garbage bin outside on your usual day by 7 a.m. and it will be picked up.
