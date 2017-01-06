High River Gift of Music Society Presents Flûte Alors! BACH ‘N’ JAZZ

“Vincent Lauzer, Jean-Michel Leduc, Alexa Raine-Wright, Caroline Tremblay and Marie-Laurence Primeau have displayed their talent and virtuosity with confidence. Equipped with well-oiled musical mechanics and the precision of a clockmaker, Flute Alors! stunned the audience with repertoire from two very different eras.” (…)

“Flute Alors!, like a good wine!”

– Michel Pintal – Le Soleil, March 10, 2009

The High River Gift of Music Society presents Flutes Alors! In a program of BACH ‘N’ JAZZ on Friday, January 27 at the High River United Church.

Dynamic and versatile, Montreal-based ensemble Flûte Alors! is composed of four new-generation recorder players. Since 1999, this award-winning ensemble has received acclaim and distinction for the audacity of their programs and the excellence of their performances. Flûte Alors! is the only professional recorder quartet in Canada and continues a grand tradition of the recorder ensemble in Quebec. The musicians provide a unique and refreshing style, introducing all audiences to the scope of the recorder, an instrument capable of expressing the most extreme emotions and the most gentle of nuances.

Flûte Alors! has been awarded prizes and nominations both nationally and internationally. The ensemble has been featured at numerous music festivals including the Montreal Baroque Festival, the Montreal Recorder Festival, and the Concerts aux Isles du Bic. Internationally, they have performed in France, Germany, and the United States. In Canada, Flûte Alors! has toured extensively and been featured with Jeunesse Musicales du Canada (2012-13) and Debut Atlantic (2014). Their first album, Kaléidoscope, was released in 2011.

Dedicated to pushing the limits of the recorder and expanding the instrument’s repertoire, Flûte Alors! programs repertoire that encompasses music from the Renaissance and Baroque eras, as well as contemporary, jazz, and even pop songs. The ensemble often collaborates with esteemed guest artists from diverse musical backgrounds, and frequently commissions works for recorder ensemble from young composers, in addition to creating their own arrangements. Flûte Alors! presents colourful and vibrant programs that offer audiences a unique experience and a fresh look at an often misunderstood and neglected instrument.

Through their performances, Flûte Alors! embarks on an incredible voyage that traverses the ages, revealing a bouquet of colors and sounds to every audience.

For more info and tickets, visit www.highrivergiftofmusic.com

