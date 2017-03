HIGH RIVER, AB: Crews from Prime Movers will be completing rooftop mechanical work at the High River Co-op on Tuesday, March 14 from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

The crews will be using a crane on 1 Street S.E., immediately west of the Co-op, which will narrow the road.

Drivers are asked to obey signage and flag persons as traffic flow will be accommodated. Access into the Co-op parking lot will not be affected.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google