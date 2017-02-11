 /  High River Population has Grown 5.1 per cent Since 2011, According to the 2016 Federal Census

HIGH RIVER, AB: Statistics Canada released an updated Federal Census today that reports the population of High River has increased by 654, or 5.1 per cent, to now be at 13,584.

“The Town of High River has invested significantly in rebuilding and ensuring the town is a vibrant, thriving community,” said Mayor Craig Snodgrass. “We encourage people to experience this growth first-hand, and we hope they will choose to make High River their home.”

The Town has invested a great deal in new infrastructure throughout the town, including completely redesigning the downtown core to be a walkable, people-focused area that is great for businesses, as well as for hosting special events like outdoor markets, parades and festivals.

Additionally, more than $100 million has been invested in flood mitigation to protect new and existing residents and businesses, making High River one of the most well-protected communities in Canada from flooding.

“This growth shows confidence in the changes the Town has made, and we are excited to push forward and show people that now is a great time to move to or invest in High River,” said Jodi Dawson, manager of economic development for the Town. “We have been working hard for three years to make High River a vibrant community with plenty of opportunity for all residents.”

There has also been a significant increase in the number of new business license permits purchased annually over the past three years, Dawson reported, an indication that the High River business community is flourishing.

New businesses are opening on almost a weekly basis, and just under 260,000 square feet of commercial and industrial development space has opened in High River in the past two years.

To view the full census report click here, for more information on living, working or doing business in the Town of High River, please visit www.choosehighriver.ca.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

