High River RCMP Capture Male in possession of stolen goods from Canadian Tire Theft

High River, Alberta – On December 25th, 2016 between the hours of 6:00 and 7:00 am, 2 persons attended the High River Canadian Tire store and broke into a storage compound and a greenhouse. The thieves stole various large items. The theft was captured on quality video surveillance equipment and furnished to the High River RCMP.

On December 27th, 2016, at approximately 10:30 am, High River RCMP conducted a traffic stop on the down ramp to Highway 2 northbound off 498 Avenue E on an older model black GMC Jimmy. The stolen property from the Canadian Tire theft was found on the roof as well as inside the SUV. Police believe there was other unrelated stolen property inside the vehicle as well. A 35 year old High River male was arrested on scene without incident.

High River RCMP have charged Christopher Francis Desjardin with 4 counts of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime, Mischief over $5000, Take a Motor Vehicle without Consent, and Operate a Motor Vehicle While Disqualified.

Desjardin has been released by a Justice on a $200 cash Recognizance and a $2000 no cash Recognizance with several conditions. He is scheduled to appear in Okotoks Provincial Court on January 20th, 2017.

A second individual remains outstanding in relation to the Canadian Tire theft on 2016-12-25. Anyone with information regarding this individual or of the theft itself are asked to contact the High River RCMP at 403-652-2357 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222- TIPS.

