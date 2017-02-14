High River RCMP – Recovered Property with Charges Laid

Search Warrant

High River, Alberta – On February 10th, 2017, the High River RCMP responded to call of suspicious activity in an alley way within town. Members located a truck that was later determined to be stolen. The truck contained a variety of stolen items including two golf carts. More information obtained led the High River RCMP to execute a search warrant on a High River residence the following morning. The search of the residence yielded more stolen property, several firearms and various controlled substances.

The investigation resulted in three people being charged:

Darcy Mandy, 53, of High River has been charged with possession of stolen property over $5000 as well as several probation related charges.

Dustin Whitney, 23, of High River has been charged with possession of stolen property over $5000, failure to comply with conditions of a Recognizance and failure to comply with conditions of a probation order.

A 46 year old female resident of High River has been charged with possession of stolen property. The investigation is continuing with Mandy and Whitney currently remanded in custody.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have information regarding this occurrence to contact the High River RCMP at (403) 652-2357. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), you may be eligible for a cash reward.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

