High River RCMP seek public assistance to locate 18 year old male

Grassroots
News
By Gateway Gazette / February 16, 2017
High River, Alberta – On February 10th, 2017, the High River RCMP received a report of a missing 18 year old male who was last seen on February 3rd, 2017.

Cosmos LOWINGALI is described as an 18 year old Sudanese male, approximately 5’10, 170lbs, short black hair, brown eyes, has a scar above his left eyebrow, and has braces. Last seen wearing blue jeans, black Nike runners and heavy black jacket. Despite having spoken to his immediate friends and relatives, Cosmos has not been located. RCMP are requesting the public`s assistance in locating Cosmos.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have information regarding this occurrence to contact the High River RCMP at (403) 652-2357. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), you may be eligible for a cash reward.

