 

High River Residents encouraged to Recycle their Christmas Trees

christmas-tree-recycleThe Town of High River is encouraging residents to take their Christmas trees to the yard waste drop-off station after the holiday season. Both bins can be used for Christmas trees. Please remove all decorations and tinsel.

The drop-off station is located at the south end of 1A Street at 1 Avenue N.E. (just off of Centre Street, north of the Centre Street Bridge).

Wrapping paper and boxes can be taken to the Recycling Centre at 640 7 Street N.W.

For more information click here

 


