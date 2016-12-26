High River Residents encouraged to Recycle their Christmas Trees
The Town of High River is encouraging residents to take their Christmas trees to the yard waste drop-off station after the holiday season. Both bins can be used for Christmas trees. Please remove all decorations and tinsel.
The drop-off station is located at the south end of 1A Street at 1 Avenue N.E. (just off of Centre Street, north of the Centre Street Bridge).
Wrapping paper and boxes can be taken to the Recycling Centre at 640 7 Street N.W.
For more information click here
