HIGH RIVER, AB: There is a road closure on Centre Street in the northbound lane between 8 and 10 Avenues S.E. due to a water main break. Traffic is being detoured along 1 Street S.E.

Affected businesses in the area are being notified.

Town of High River crews are on site and anticipate the closure will last most of the day.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google