High River Seeking Applicants for Board and Committee Vacancies

HIGH RIVER, AB: The Town of High River is currently looking for residents that are interested in contributing to the overall success of the community to submit applications to fill vacancies on several boards and committees.

Volunteering to sit on a municipal board or committee is a great way for residents to make a difference in the community. Boards and committees cover a wide range of topics providing an opportunity for residents to share their knowledge, experience and ideas with the town.

There are currently vacancies on the following boards and committees:

High River Library Board (one 2-year term)

Works to organize, promote and maintain comprehensive and efficient library services within High River. This may include working with other boards and libraries to provide these services to the community.

Oversees assessment disputes between the Town of High River and property owners in an impartial, fair and timely manner. Board members must complete provincial training (expenses to be reimbursed).

FCSS serves as a community hub for resources and are often the first point of contact for members of the public looking for information, assistance or support. The FCSS Board acts as a voice on issues related to social well-being and provides input and advice on service and future direction of Family and Community Support Services in High River.

Time commitments vary depending on the board and committee. For example, some boards and committees only meet when required, whereas others meet on a monthly basis for approximately three to four hours.

If you are interested in applying, all board and committee descriptions, governing bylaws and application forms can be found on the Town website at www.highriver.ca under the Town Hall then Boards & Committees menu.

For more information please contact Kara Rusk by phone at 403-603-3652 or email at [email protected]

