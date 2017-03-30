High River Seeking Nominations for Volunteer of the Year

HIGH RIVER, AB: National Volunteer Week runs from April 23 to 29, 2017 and the Town of High River is encouraging all residents to submit their nominations for Volunteer of the Year.

Volunteers make a difference in the community every day, whether it’s shoveling a neighbours sidewalk, sitting on a board or committee, or donating their time to a local non-profit, sports team, or community group. This is a chance for residents to recognize and thank the volunteers in their lives.

Nominations will be accepted until April 11 and the Volunteer of the Year in each category will be announced at an appreciation night on April 25. All community volunteers, as well as nominees are invited to attend.

Community volunteers, board and committee members who meet the following criteria are eligible for the Volunteer of the Year award:

Demonstrates initiative, leadership and creativity in his or her service to others;

Serves as a role model for others in the community;

Inspires others to engage in volunteer service;

Improves the overall quality of life of fellow citizens and the community as a whole.

When nominating volunteers there are five categories to choose from: youth/young adult (13-19 years), adult (20-64 years), senior (65+ years), family/group, and business.

Nomination forms, as well as more information on all National Volunteer Week activities can be found on the Town of High River website at www.highriver.ca under the Public Forums menu. Nomination forms can also be picked up in-person at the Town Office (309B Macleod Trail S.W.) and FCSS (303 9 Avenue S.W.).

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

