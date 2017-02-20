 /  High River Water Tower Demolition Continues with Upcoming Scaffolding Test

HIGH RIVER, AB: As part of the ongoing demolition of the High River water tower, crews will be performing an assessment for air-tightness on the scaffolding containment on Tuesday, February 21 from 7 – 8 a.m., weather permitting.

This assessment will require crews to perform a smoke test and smoke will be visible within and around the scaffolding containment. Please be assured that there is no fire and that the High River Fire Department is aware of the test and will be contacted to confirm testing is underway.

The Town will send out an updated notice should this test be delayed due to weather. All updates on this project will be posted on the Major Projects Map that can be found on the town website www.highriver.ca.

The Town of High River and Dakota Reclamators Ltd. are in the process of demolishing the water tower at the corner of 8 Avenue S.E. and 3 Street S.E. Phase one began in late January and will be completed by the end of March, weather permitting.

The Town asks visitors and residents of the area to please observe all construction signage and traffic control during the demolition.

