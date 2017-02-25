 /  High River Yard Waste Drop-off Station to Close by the End of February

HIGH RIVER, AB: The Wallaceville drop-off station for grass, leaves, branches and other yard waste will close by Tuesday, February 28.

Crews will begin dismantling the bins for removal during the week of Feb. 21 – 24 and drop-offs will not be accepted during this time.

Wallaceville was purchased by the Government of Alberta as part of the Town’s flood mitigation program and they have requested that the Town remove the yard waste bins.

The drop-off station will reopen on April 24, 2017 at the Town’s Operations yard located at 640 7 Street N.W. In the interim, yard waste can be taken to the Foothills Landfill, for more information visit http://www.foothillslrrc.com/

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

