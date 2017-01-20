High River Yard Waste Drop-off Station to be Relocated to Operations Facility

HIGH RIVER, AB: The Wallaceville drop-off station for grass, leaves, branches and other yard waste will close by the end of February and be relocated to the Town Operations yard.

Wallaceville was purchased by the Government of Alberta as part of the Town’s flood mitigation program and they have requested that the Town remove the yard waste bins.

Jason Burrows, supervisor of roads, solid waste and recycling with the Town hopes that relocating the bins may also help with the ongoing dumping problem the Town has been experiencing at this location.

“We have always asked that only yard waste and other organic materials be dropped off, but there’s consistently been garbage, furniture and construction waste dumped there,” says Burrows. “Hopefully moving these bins to a more populated area will discourage this in the future.”

The current drop-off station is located in Wallaceville at the south end of 1A Street at 1 Avenue N.E. Crews will begin to dismantle this area over the next month with the final closure completed by the end of February. The drop off station will reopen on April 24, 2017 at the Town’s Operations yard located at 640 7 Street N.W.

