The Edmonton Grads challenge the self-proclaimed ‘world champions’ the Cleveland Favorite Knits to a two game tournament in 1923. They would go on to become the most successful team in Canadian sports history.

Archival photos courtesy of the Provincial Archives of Alberta.

Did you know that Basketball was invented by a Canadian? Well now you know!

Read more about the Edmonton Grads on the Alberta Sports Hall of Fame website.

