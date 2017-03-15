Hoffman Should Apologize for Calling Albertans Sewer Rats

EDMONTON, AB: The Wildrose Official Opposition called on Deputy Premier Sarah Hoffman to apologize for saying Wildrose supporters are “sewer rats”.

The comments were made in the legislature by Hoffman after Wildrose Rimbey-Rocky Mountain House-Sundre MLA Jason Nixon asked a pointed question about the impact of the economic downturn on his riding.

Hoffman responded by saying “we’re focused on hard hats, they’re spending a lot of time with sewer rats.”

“The NDP has called us ‘embarassing cousins’ and now they’re calling Albertans who do not support their agenda ‘sewer rats’,” Nixon said. “Ms. Hoffman should immediately apologize. Albertans deserve a government that stands up for all Albertans, not one that divides them.”

Nixon said constituents in his riding aren’t sewer rats, but proud Albertans who want to see their province headed in the right direction.

“The NDP seem more interested in talking down to Albertans, calling them sewer rats instead of listening to them and supporting them,” Nixon said. “I hope the Deputy Premier will immediately retract her remarks and apologize.”

Editor’s Note:

Minister Hoffman has since apologized as seen in this Tweet:

I apologize for the hurtful comments. If a student used those words, I'd ask them to apologize. Not try to explain. I'm sorry. #ableg — Sarah Hoffman (@shoffmanAB) March 14, 2017

