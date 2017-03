The 2017 running of the Iditarod started on Sunday and is well underway.

You can follow the race online at the official website. You can also meet the mushers and their team of sled dogs!

The action can also be found on Facebook and Twitter.

There are all sorts of great links on the website but you might want to check out this blog: Teacher on the Trail

Here is the map of the race (the racers have just left Manley Hot Springs):

