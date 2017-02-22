Indigenous Climate Leadership Programs Survey Launched

The government is looking for feedback from Alberta’s Indigenous communities and organizations on future Climate Leadership programs in a new survey.

Indigenous Albertans 18 or older can share their thoughts and help shape new Indigenous Climate Leadership programming by participating in the survey. The Government of Alberta is also inviting Indigenous communities and organizations to provide written submissions. The deadline for the online survey and written submissions is April 30, 2017.

“Indigenous people have always been environmental stewards and are on the frontline of climate change. Our government is committed to involving Indigenous people in all aspects of Alberta’s Climate Leadership Program which will create good jobs and diversify Alberta’s economy. Through our extensive, sustained engagement process we will ensure our Climate Leadership programs meet the needs and priorities of Indigenous communities and organizations.” Richard Feehan, Minister of Indigenous Relations

Revenue collected from the carbon levy will support the participation of Indigenous communities in Climate Leadership initiatives. A portion of the carbon levy will be directed to fund programs and services that assist Indigenous communities and organizations to:

reduce greenhouse gas emissions

stimulate green economic development

generate green jobs

diversify Alberta’s economy and

lower costs from burning fossil fuels.

The survey and written submissions are part of the government’s broad engagement with Indigenous leadership, communities and individuals for input on the Alberta Climate Leadership Plan. Other tools include community workshops and discussions with Indigenous leadership.