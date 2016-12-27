Indigenous Women’s Economic Councils Get Important Appointments

Thirty-two Indigenous leaders with diverse backgrounds – including a successful Dragon’s Den contestant –make up the newly appointed First Nations and Metis women’s economic security councils.

The two councils will provide advice and recommendations to the Government of Alberta on how to improve economic security for Indigenous women and communities.

“These appointees are all exceptional women making a real difference in their own communities. The connections they will make in coming months will lead to innovations and ideas that make a difference for our entire province.” Richard Feehan, Minister of Indigenous Relations

Appointees represent a wide range of professional, academic, community and entrepreneurial backgrounds. One seat on each council is held by an Inuk woman. Both councils include Elders.

Among 26 new appointees this year is Carrie Langevin, an

award-winning Edmonton entrepreneur who appeared on CBC’s business reality show to pitch Mother Earth Essentials, her Indigenous-based natural ingredient line of teas and bath products available at over 100 locations across Canada. Langevin is joining the Metis Women’s Council on Economic Security.

Each council will meet periodically throughout the year, then craft reports on how Alberta can make tangible improvements.

“This council opens the door for First Nations women to bring our stories and experiences directly to government. By working together, we will break down social and economic barriers and empower the lives of Indigenous, women, girls and families.” Grace Auger, Chair, First Nations Women’s Council on Economic Security

“The Metis council comprises strong women who are at the heart of their communities. They are passionate and knowledgeable advocates who are determined to bring about positive change for Metis and Inuit girls and women in Alberta.” Sandra Sutter, Chair, Metis Women’s Council on Economic Security

Alberta has received recommendations from the 2016 councils and continues to find ways to address identified priorities.

Appointments are for six or 12 months and will be up for renewal based on the Alberta government’s updated policy on recruitment to the province’s agencies, boards and commissions.