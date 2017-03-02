Innovative Pilot Helps Alberta Youth Find Good Jobs

A new $1.7-million youth employment partnership will help up to 350 young Albertans find work and prepare hundreds more to join the labour force.

So far, 94 young Albertans have found jobs through the GenA program, a partnership between the Government of Alberta and Prospect Human Services. First launched in Calgary and Edmonton last June, the initiative is helping Albertans aged 18 to 30 secure employment while showing employers the benefits of hiring youth.

With $1.7 million in grant funding from the Government of Alberta, the two-year pilot is expected to help more than 1,200 youth, placing 350 into direct jobs as well as connecting 200 employers with eager, talented prospective employees.

“Our government is working hard to make life better for Alberta’s youth by helping them find good jobs in a diversified economy. Young people make important contributions to our economy but are often an untapped talent pool. This project is preparing youth for success in the job market while also helping employers tap into the next generation of hardworking Albertans.” Christina Gray, Minister of Labour

“A job is more than a paycheque—it empowers a person to fully participate in society. The GenA program reflects our belief that Alberta’s young people are our most valuable resource. They are the key to our future. For us, we’re not just launching a service; we’re launching careers.” Melanie Mitra, CEO of Prospect Human Services

Employers are also seeing the benefits as 165 individual employers are using the program to find and recruit youth. More than 65 employers have also accessed consultation services for the attraction and retention of youth workers.

“At Cintas, we are committed to creating and sustaining an inclusive work environment where individual uniqueness is sought, valued and leveraged. Working with Prospect provides Cintas with candidates who fit in with our team-driven approach to business that focuses on the relentless pursuit of our goals and a sense of camaraderie.”

Meredith Nosworthy, HR, Cintas Corporation

“The GenA Employment Placement Specialist (EPS) was essential in helping me with my current unemployment situation. The EPS was invaluable in helping fine-tune my resume and find work. Needless to say, I got the job!” Aaron Peecheemow, GenA client

GenA provides tailored supports and resources to youth ages 18 to 30 so they are better prepared to enter the workforce. This includes placement and retention supports for finding suitable employment, the development of essential skills, as well as the creation of employment action plans.

GenA also works with Alberta employers to help them attract, recruit and retain youth by providing specialized consultation services, helping employers develop youth engagement strategies and connecting employers directly with GenA clients.

The GenA program is part of The Alberta Jobs Plan which is working to create jobs and diversify the economy in the face of economic challenges. The Alberta Jobs Plan supports young Albertans with the training and resources they need to secure and maintain employment in the economic downturn.