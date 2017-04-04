Input Sought About Agriculture Programs

Albertans have the opportunity to share ideas about the future of provincial and national agriculture programs through an online survey.

Alberta is working with the federal government, other provinces and territories to develop a new five-year agricultural policy framework to replace the current Growing Forward 2 agreement, which expires on March 31, 2018.

“Negotiating the next agriculture policy framework with the federal government is an important conversation about how we can support our sector, our rural communities, and our producers. It’s important that we hear from producers and other stakeholders so that we can craft an agreement that supports sustainable growth and makes life better for Alberta producers and their communities. When agriculture succeeds, rural Alberta succeeds.” Oneil Carlier, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry

The online survey is open to all Albertans, but will be of particular interest to those in the agriculture sector. The survey includes discussion about key priorities such as:

markets and trade

science, research and innovation

risk management

environmental sustainability and climate change

value-added agriculture and agri-food processing

public trust

Agriculture sector representatives will also be able to provide input during a series of four consultation roundtables being held over the next few weeks.

When completed, the Growing Forward 2 agreement will have invested more than $400 million in strategic programs aimed at assisting producers, processors and value-added agri-businesses in advancing Alberta’s agriculture, agri-food and agri-based sectors.

The survey is open until May 8, 2017.