International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination: Statement from Premier Notley

Premier Rachel Notley issued the following statement on the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, first proclaimed by the United Nations in 1966:

“Racial discrimination hurts us all, whether or not we are the ones targeted by it. It injects prejudice and suspicion into everyday life, undermining the principles of our democracy and corroding the foundations of our civil society. It is an affront to human rights that weakens our sense of security and threatens our economic well-being.

“Racial discrimination is caused by fear and depends on fear for its survival. We must never be afraid to speak and to act against racial discrimination, in whatever form it may take. As a government, we are committed to working with Alberta’s multicultural communities to bring forward new anti-racism initiatives.

“Let us mark the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination by ensuring that Alberta is an open and inclusive place where all people are valued as equal human beings, regardless of racial background. By standing together in defence of our values, Albertans can defeat racial discrimination.”