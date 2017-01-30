International Holocaust Remembrance Day: Premier Notley

Premier Rachel Notley issued the following statement, Friday, on International Holocaust Remembrance Day:

“On this day in 1945, the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp was liberated. It was one of history’s moments of terrible revelation, confirming in the most horrific way what happens when people lose touch with their own humanity.

“In commemorating International Holocaust Remembrance Day, we remember those who were killed – six million Jews and millions of others who died because of their beliefs, race, disabilities or sexual orientation.

“We recommit ourselves to making sure their suffering is remembered always. Lies, hatred and intolerance are only a threat to our way of life if we lose sight of truth, love and justice. In remembrance of those who perished in the Holocaust, let us revere and protect human rights here in Alberta and around the world.”