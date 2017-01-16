Intersection Safety Tips from the Alberta RCMP

Edmonton, Alta. – January is Intersection Safety Month in Alberta. Intersections are natural points of conflict in our roadway system in both urban and rural settings. The Alberta RCMP wants to remind drivers and pedestrians to use caution when at intersections. From 2009 to 2014, there were approximately 4,000 collisions at intersections in Alberta RCMP jurisdictions, resulting in over 6,000 people being injured and almost 700 deaths.

“Never assume that other drivers will do the right thing at an intersection. You should check for vehicles approaching the intersection to ensure they stop completely or yield the right of way. Safe driving entails consistently watching the road and other drivers in order to avoid dangerous collisions,” said Inspector Steve Daley, Acting Officer-in-Charge of Alberta RCMP Traffic Services.

Below are safety tips for both pedestrians and drivers.

Pedestrians

– Check traffic before crossing the street and only proceed when it is safe to do so.

– Always use crosswalks and pedestrian-activated signals when they are available.

– Never jaywalk.

– Pay attention to your surroundings. Remove headphones; put away cell phones and other electronic devices when crossing the street.

Drivers

– Keep a reasonable distance from the vehicle ahead of you.

– Check cross-traffic before proceeding when the light turns green.

– Use your signal when making turns.

– Pay attention to pedestrians crossing when making any turns or at an all way stop and yield the right of way to pedestrians.

– Make a complete stop at stop signs.

– At a four-way stop remember the Right of Way rule. This means that you must yield to the vehicle on your right.

– Don’t try to speed up to go through the intersection on a yellow light. A yellow light means prepare to stop or clear the intersection.

– Come to a complete stop at red lights even when turning right.

Facts

– Failure to stop at a stop sign results in a $287 fine and three demerits. At a stop sign, drivers are required to come to a complete stop before proceeding safely through the intersection.

– Failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk carries a fine of $776 and four demerits.

– Pedestrians always have right of way at an unmarked intersection or stop sign unless otherwise indicated by signage.

– From 2009 to 2014, almost one half of fatal or serious injury collisions at intersections in Alberta RCMP jurisdictions occurred during ideal driving conditions – when visibility was clear and the road was dry during daylight hours.

– From 2009 to 2014, 15% of fatal or serious injury collisions at intersections in Alberta RCMP jurisdictions involved a driver failing to obey a traffic sign or light.

– In 2014, 52 people were killed, and 8,358 people were injured in collisions at intersections in Alberta. (Alberta Transportation)

Intersection safety is the shared responsibility of drivers and pedestrians. With all road users working together, we can reduce the number collisions that can occur at intersections.

