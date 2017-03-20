Jean Congratulates Kenney on PC Leadership

EDMONTON, AB: Saturday, Wildrose Leader Brian Jean released the following statement on the selection of Jason Kenney as the new leader of the PC party:

“I’d like to extend my sincere congratulations to Jason for his victory today. I would also like to thank Richard Starke, Byron Nelson and other past candidates for putting their names forward.

“As I’ve said for 18 months, Wildrose has its dancing shoes on when it comes to creating a single, principled, consolidated, conservative movement.

“Our Wildrose team has actively been meeting with our grassroots to get feedback on the direction forward for our party and that work will continue.

“I hope to meet with Jason on Monday and share with him more about the direction I have heard from our members.”

