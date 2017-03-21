Jean and Kenney Confirm Commitment to Work Towards Unity, Announce Plans for Discussion Groups

EDMONTON, AB: Yesterday, Wildrose Leader Brian Jean and PC Alberta Leader Jason Kenney announced their joint commitment to achieve unity.

Both leaders shared their belief that they cannot and will not negotiate a memorandum of understanding for a potential unity agreement amongst themselves, but will form discussion teams with a mandate to work towards an agreement. Details on the discussion teams will be developed in the coming days and announced by the end of the week.

There is also agreement for both Wildrose and PC caucuses to work towards greater cooperation in opposing the NDP government in the legislature.

“I want to thank Jason for meeting today and once again extend my congratulations on his election as PC Alberta Leader. Today was a very positive and constructive meeting. We reaffirmed our belief in consulting our grassroots members and ensuring they have the final say. The members are in charge. We also shared a desire to work in greater cooperation to oppose the NDP government. Our Wildrose team will continue to fan out across the province to consult members about the future of our party and provide regular updates on the work that is being done.”

–Wildrose Leader Brian Jean

“Brian and I had a very constructive, positive meeting. I am encouraged to see that we share a common view about the next steps in the unity process. Albertans expect us to park the egos, labels, and resentments that have accumulated over a decade of division, and put Alberta first. Today was an important step forward in that direction.”

–PC Alberta Leader Jason Kenney

