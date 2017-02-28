Jean Statement on Installation of Bishop William T. McGrattan

CALGARY, AB: Wildrose Leader Brian Jean released the following statement on the installation of Reverend Bishop William T. McGrattan:

“We extend our best wishes to all Catholics throughout the Diocese celebrating today’s installation of the Most Reverend Bishop William T. McGrattan as the new Roman Catholic Bishop for the Diocese of Calgary.

“On behalf of the Wildrose Official Opposition, I would like to congratulate and wish success to Bishop McGratton in his work and service to Catholic parishioners throughout Calgary and southern Alberta. He succeeds Bishop Fred Henry who faithfully served for nearly two decades. I want to personally thank Bishop Henry for his service and wish him the very best.”

