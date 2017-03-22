Jean Statement on the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination

EDMONTON, AB (March 21, 2017): Today, Wildrose Leader Brian Jean released the following statement on the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination:

“On this day I am proud to renew my deep commitment to racial equality and religious freedom.

“I am proud to represent a young, diverse riding full of hardworking men and women from a variety of ethnic backgrounds.

“Canada is and will always be a testament to the strength of inclusion, and we must use days like today to spread our message of success as a multicultural nation.

“Today is a reminder that we are more alike than we are different.”

