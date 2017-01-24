Jean Statement on Keystone XL Approval

EDMONTON, AB (January 24, 2017): Today, Wildrose Leader Brian Jean released the following statement on U.S. President Donald Trump approving the Keystone XL pipeline:

“Today’s announcement is great news for Alberta and our oil and gas sector. It’s proof that our industry does not need to be punished with caps and carbon taxes to get access to tidewater.

“The U.S. State Department acknowledged for years that this pipeline would be good for job creation while protecting the environment. Unfortunately, the independent approval process was politicized by the previous administration.

“Wildrose has been proud to consistently advocate for our energy sector and pipelines in every direction.

“Despite previously campaigning against Keystone XL, we hope all members of the NDP government will celebrate today’s approval.”

