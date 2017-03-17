Jean Statement on NDP Voting Down Bill 201

By Gateway Gazette

Mar 17

EDMONTON, AB: Wildrose Leader Brian Jean released the following statement on the NDP government voting against Bill 201, the Justice System Accountability Act:

“Today, members of the NDP government had an opportunity to show Albertans they were serious about being open and transparent about the deep problems facing our justice system.

“The fact is, our justice system is in a crisis, and if you don’t measure a problem, you can’t fix it. Trials are being stayed because of excessive delays, crime is rising and communities want to make sure those in charge are being held accountable.

“This bill was a simple and easy attempt to begin making those positive changes. Unfortunately, the NDP government was more interested in playing partisan political games with this important piece of legislation instead of sticking up for vulnerable Albertans.”

