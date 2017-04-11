Jean Statement on the Start of Passover

By Gateway Gazette

Apr 11

EDMONTON, AB (April 10, 2017): Today, Wildrose Leader Brian Jean released the following statement marking the start of Passover:

“Tonight, Jewish Albertans will come together with friends and family and observe the beginning of Pesach.

“The Jewish people’s story of slavery and emancipation is a testament to the strength and resilience of humanity.

“Passover is an important time for Albertans, and people all over the world, to come together with those they love and reflect on peace and freedom.

“To everyone observing Passover tonight – Happy Pesach.”

