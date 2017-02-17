Join the Oilfields Food Bank at their AGM

February 21st commencing at 3:30pm we’ll hold a General Meeting and follow that immediately with our Annual Meeting. Everyone is welcome. We want to hear your ideas as we make plans for the next few months.

Volunteers and Donations are needed now more than ever.

Statistically Speaking

A 3-year comparison

# of Hampers prepared

2014 2015 2016

221 275 383

# of adults fed by these hampers

2014 2015 2016

397 503 673

# of children fed by these hampers

2014 2015 2016

275 233 356

# of people who used the Food Bank for the First Time

2014 2015 2016

24 43 71

Christmas Hampers for 2016



Not included in the above are a total of 82 special hampers which were distributed for the Christmas season.

A 3-year comparison of the month of January # of Hampers prepared

2014 2015 2016

14 16 39 Well now, how are things looking in 2017 – what’s January been like?# of Hampers prepared14 16 39 # of adults fed by these hampers

2014 2015 2016

27 25 65 # of children fed by these hampers

2014 2015 2016

13 12 27 # of people who used the Food Bank for the First Time

2014 2015 2016

0 2 6

The Oilfields Food Bank is located in the United Church in the Valley (125 Royal Ave, Turner Valley).

Drop off Locations: In Black Diamond:

AG Foods

Griffiths Memorial Centre

Glen Mead Park II

The Fire Hall In Turner Valley:

United Church in the Valley

Valley Neighbour’s Club

The Turner Valley Legion

The Fire Hall

Turner Valley Post Office – collection box for money donations only In Longview:

The Fire Hall

To Donate: Please make your cheque payable to:

Our Mailing Address:

Box 1318, Turner Valley, AB T0L 2A0

