Join the Oilfields Food Bank at their AGM

Grassroots Life By Gateway Gazette / February 17, 2017

February 21st commencing at 3:30pm we'll hold a General Meeting and follow that immediately with our Annual Meeting. Everyone is welcome. We want to hear your ideas as we make plans for the next few months.

Two of our dedicated hard-working volunteers…community members helping community members. Thank you to everyone who gives their time and caring to ensure that food is available to those who need it.

Volunteers and Donations are needed now more than ever.

Statistically Speaking

A 3-year comparison

# of Hampers prepared
2014 2015 2016
221 275 383

# of adults fed by these hampers
2014 2015 2016
397 503 673

# of children fed by these hampers
2014 2015 2016
275 233 356

# of people who used the Food Bank for the First Time
2014 2015 2016
24 43 71

Christmas Hampers for 2016

Not included in the above are a total of 82 special hampers which were distributed for the Christmas season.

Well now, how are things looking in 2017 – what's January been like?

A 3-year comparison of the month of January

# of Hampers prepared
2014 2015 2016
14 16 39

# of adults fed by these hampers
2014 2015 2016
27 25 65

# of children fed by these hampers
2014 2015 2016
13 12 27

# of people who used the Food Bank for the First Time
2014 2015 2016
0 2 6

The Oilfields Food Bank is located in the United Church in the Valley (125 Royal Ave, Turner Valley).

Drop off Locations:

In Black Diamond:
AG Foods
Griffiths Memorial Centre
Glen Mead Park II
The Fire Hall

In Turner Valley:
United Church in the Valley
Valley Neighbour's Club
The Turner Valley Legion
The Fire Hall
Turner Valley Post Office – collection box for money donations only

In Longview:
The Fire Hall

To Donate:

Please make your cheque payable to: Oilfields Food Bank

Our Mailing Address: Box 1318, Turner Valley, AB T0L 2A0