Kamloops RCMP – One Month Since Teen Went Missing

Kamloops, B.C. – It’s been over a month since 17-year-old Aislynn Hanson went missing and Kamloops RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating her.

On Monday, February 20, 2016, Aislynn was reported missing from a medical facility in the Kamloops area. Four days later on Friday, February 24, she was seen in the Kamloops area. At this time, it is believed that there is the possibility that Aislynn may have travelled elsewhere in British Columbia or even to Alberta.

Aislynn Hanson is decribed as follows:

– Caucasian female, 17 years of age

– 5’4” tall

– Medium build

– Waist-length blondish-brown hair

– Her eye teeth noticeably distend out of her mouth

– Last seen wearing a patterned hoodie, black leggings and Ugg boots.

There is no medical concern for Aislynn but the longer that Aislynn is missing, the more her family is concerned.

If you have seen Aislynn Hanson or know of her whereabouts, please contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.

