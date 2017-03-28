Keystone XL: Statement from Premier Notley

By Gateway Gazette

Mar 28

Premier Rachel Notley issued the following statement about the U.S. State Department’s approval of the Keystone XL pipeline:

“I would like to congratulate TransCanada for the hard work they have put into this approval.

“This project is going to support nearly 6,000 jobs during construction and over 400 full-time jobs in Alberta, while also providing access to new and existing U.S. markets.

“While Keystone XL progresses, we are also going to continue our work to make sure we can get Alberta’s resources to Canadian tidewater – creating jobs, helping our energy industry grow and diversifying our export markets.”

