Kids! 2017 RCMP Name the Puppy Contest

Again this year, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) needs help in naming the puppies that will become Canada’s future RCMP police service dogs.

We are asking Canadian children to choose the names of 13 German shepherd puppies that will be born at the RCMP Police Dog Service Training Centre (PDSTC) in Innisfail, Alberta, throughout the year.

The winning names will be original and imaginative and will serve the puppies well during their careers as police dogs.

The 13 children whose puppy names will be selected will each receive a laminated 8×10-inch photo of the puppy they named, a plush dog called Justice and an official RCMP baseball cap.

The rules of the contest are simple:

puppy names must begin with the letter “K” and have no more than two syllables and nine letters,

contestants must live in Canada and be 14 years old or younger,

only one entry per child must be sent,

entries must be received no later than April 11, 2017.

To participate, fill the online form at or mail your puppy name, own name, age, complete address and telephone number to:

Name the Puppy 2017 Contest

RCMP Police Dog Service Training Centre

P.O. Box 6120

Innisfail, AB T4G 1S8

We love to receive drawings and paintings! If you are submitting your puppy name by mail, you are welcome to get creative with your entry.

Winning names will be chosen by the entire PDSTC staff. In the event of multiple submissions of the same puppy name, a draw will determine the winning entry. There will be one winner from each province and territory.

Contest winners will be announced on May 11, 2017.

Non-winning puppy names will be considered for other puppies born during the year.

The PDSTC is home to the RCMP national police dog training program and is a part of RCMP “Depot” Division. The Centre has earned a great reputation for breeding top quality working German shepherds and for training dogs with outstanding searching and tracking abilities.

