Kids: Help name 14 RCMP Foals for Canada 150!

OTTAWA – Hey kids, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has a contest just for you! This year, in celebration of Canada’s 150th anniversary, the RCMP needs your help to name 14 foals born this spring at the RCMP breeding farm in Pakenham, Ontario. A winner will be selected from each of the 13 provinces and territories in Canada. In addition, for the first time, an entry submitted by a school class will be selected.

“Here’s a chance for kids to be a part of history, by coming up with a name for one of the 14 foals,” says Inspector Patrick Egan, Officer in Charge of the Musical Ride. “This year with adding the school class entries, it gives a great opportunity for students to work together and come up with a name. Wouldn’t it be cool if your class submitted the winning name and the foal becomes part of the world-famous Musical Ride some day? It’s possible if you send in an entry to the 2017 RCMP “Name the Foal” contest.”

To qualify, entries must meet the following criteria:

names must begin with the letter “O”;

an individual entry must include a child’s first name only, school, city, province or territory and email address;

school class entries must include the teacher’s name, school, city, province or territory and email address;

entrants must be 14 years old or younger;

only one entry per child will be eligible; and

online entries must be received no later than April 30, 2017.

In the event of duplicate winning names, the first entry received will be accepted.

Winning names will be chosen by instructors of the RCMP Musical Ride Branch. Contest winners will be announced in May, along with the foals’ names, on the RCMP website. Winners will receive a number of great RCMP prizes such as a 2017 Musical Ride pennon, a framed picture of the foal, a t-shirt and pins.

Children are encouraged to submit their entries on the Internet at: http://www.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/en/name-foal-contest.

If you prefer, send your entry by mail (including school entries), but ensure it is postmarked no later than April 26, 2017 to:

Royal Canadian Mounted Police

Musical Ride Branch

c/o RCMP Name the Foal Contest

PO Box 8900

Ottawa, ON K1G 3J2

“We look forward to meeting some of the winners during this year’s cross-country tour in celebration of Canada’s 150th anniversary. The tour will include visits to all ten provinces and one territory,” says Inspector Egan. “Get your entries in and you can play a role in the Musical Ride of the future.”

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

