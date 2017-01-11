The King’s Own Calgary Regiment Launches Recruiting Drive in Southern Alberta

Calgary – National Defence / Canadian Armed Forces

41 Canadian Brigade Group (41 CBG) is preparing to hire over 200 new part-time soldiers from across Alberta in 2017. The King’s Own Calgary Regiment will be hiring over 30 new part-time soldiers in 2017, and will be focusing its recruiting efforts in communities south of Calgary, and South Calgary itself.

Beginning in January 2017, soldiers from the King’s Own Calgary Regiment will be conducting weekly visits to communities including Okotoks, High River, Nanton, Vulcan and Turner Valley as part of the Regiment’s drive to recruit over 30 new part-time soldiers. Successful applicants will be enrolled in the spring and will start basic training in the summer. The Regiment will also establish a training detachment in the vicinity of Okotoks or High River this spring to make it easier for new soldiers to train close to home, and re-establish ties in the communities dating back to the First World War.

“41 Canadian Brigade Group is focused on strengthening the Army Reserve in Alberta and provides men and women competitive pay, skills and leadership development, and the flexibility to incorporate training into their education plans or civilian employment whether serving at home or volunteering to augment deployments abroad. There is no part-time job better than that of a reservist in the Canadian Armed Forces.”

Colonel Eppo van Weelderen, Commander 41 CBG

“The King’s Own offers exciting job opportunities for Canadians ready to serve as soldiers crewing armoured vehicles. We teach cross country driving, gunnery, navigation, and communication skills. The Regiment believes it is important to expand its footprint into the communities surrounding Calgary, and make it easier for more Albertans to have the opportunity to serve in the Army part-time.”

Lieutenant-Colonel Chris Hunt, Commanding Officer King’s Own Calgary Regiment

