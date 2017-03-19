Do You Know Someone Who Has Made a Significant Difference in Your Community?

High River, AB – In the Foothills we are blessed with an abundance of committed volunteers, community builders, skilled athletes and talented artists. The selfless contributions of these men, women and youth have helped build strong communities across southern Alberta. Through their actions the people of our communities demonstrate leadership, energy, passion and commitment to enhancing the lives of others.

In celebration of Canada’s 150th Anniversary we are offering the Foothills Canada 150 Medal – a commemoration medal in recognition of 150 Foothills residents who have made outstanding contributions to their community. There are many ways people enrich the lives of others and we want to celebrate their contributions.

“I’m pleased to be able to offer this award to deserving Foothills residents in celebration of Canada’s 150th Anniversary. I have been honoured to meet so many outstanding community leaders across Foothills and wanted to create an opportunity for them to be recognized for their contributions to their community,” said John Barlow, MP Foothills.

If you know someone who fits this description, please nominate them for consideration for this award.Nominations will be reviewed by an independent volunteer panel who will recommend recipients to John Barlow, MP for Foothills.

For a nomination package, please contact our office at 403-603-3665 or [email protected]

Background

The Foothills Canada 150 Medal recognizes 150 outstanding individuals in the Foothills who have contributed to making our communities stronger with acts of individual distinction and excellence.

Eligibility:

Nominee must be an individual who resides within the boundaries of the Foothills Electoral District (no groups).

The activities earning the nomination must have been conducted for the benefit of their community through volunteerism, sports, arts or other community building activities.

The Foothills Canada 150 Medal cannot be given posthumously.

One cannot nominate oneself, one’s spouse or a member of one’s immediate family and no one on the volunteer panel selecting recipients may nominate an individual.

Selection Process:

Nominations will be considered by a volunteer panel comprised of people from across Foothills.

The panel may contact a nominator if clarification is required, but will otherwise not contact nominators or nominees on the status of their application.

Applications are expected to remain confidential: knowledge of the nomination should be restricted to those who are compiling the nomination and the nominee.

Deadline for nominations is Friday, April 14 at 5 p.m.

Selections will be made by June 1, 2017.

Awards will be presented to recipients in an event held on June 17, 2017.

Only 150 people will be recognized.

Nomination Process:

Nominations must be supported by a nominator and a seconder.

Nominations are to be submitted in writing on the form provided with all supporting materials. Incomplete applications will not be accepted.

All supporting letters must describe the author’s direct knowledge of the value and impact of the nominee’s contribution to their community as well as the author’s perspective about why the nominee should receive this recognition.

Nominations may include newspaper articles or other materials describing the nominee’s contributions.

Nominations must be received by April 14, 2017.

Nomination Packages:

Must not exceed 15 pages



Must include: Nomination form Letter from nominator (max. 2 pages) Letter from seconder (max. 2 pages) Nominee’s resume or summary of relevant activities Supporting materials (letters, newspaper articles, etc).



Must be on standard letter (8.5” x 11”) paperand will not be returned



Can be submitted by mail or email to:

[email protected] OR

John Barlow, MP Foothills

PO Box 5448

High River, AB

T1V1M5

Nomination Process and Timeline

March 1, 2017: Nominations Open

•Nominations are made by members of the public who recognize the extraordinary contribution of a

member of their community.

•Medal cannot be given posthumously

April 14, 2017: Nominations Close

•Nominations must be complete at the time they are submitted. No late submissions will be

accepted.

April 15 – May 15, 2017: Research and Consultation

•Members of the volunteer panel will review submissions and will conduct independent

research to verify information contained in the submission.

May 15 – May 31, 2017: Recommendation

•The volunteer panel will recommend recipients to John Barlow, MP for Foothills.

June 1 – June 15, 2017: Notification of Successful Recipients

•Recipients will be contacted by phone to receive congratulations and seek acceptance of their

nomination.

June 17, 2017: Announcement of Recipients

•Recipients will be invited to an event to celebrate the recognition of their contributions to their community.

•Names will be made public.

