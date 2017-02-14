Landscaping Grant Available from Millarville Horticultural Club

Millarville Horticultural Club has a landscaping grant available to non profit organizations in the MD of Foothills, west of the 5 meridian and north of highway 540.

The maximum grant available is $750. This could be used for hard landscaping, permanent plant materials and/or installation costs. If you are interested in applying for this program please contact Arlene Visser at [email protected] or at 403-933-2885 or at Box 742, Black Diamond, T0L 0H0. The deadline is March 31,2017.

Our next club meeting is on Saturday March 18 at 10am at the Millarville church house. We will be building bluebird houses with Bob Cooper. This is instead of the March 14 regular meeting. Pre-registration is required (by March 10) and there will be a $15 cost . Contact Sheila Virgo at [email protected] at 403-931-3989. New members are always welcome. Membership is $15/year.

