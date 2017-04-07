Learn About Bear Safety this Weekend in Canmore

Alberta families will have hands-on opportunities to hone their bear spraying technique this weekend at Kananaskis Bear Day.

Alberta Parks and Bow Valley WildSmart are hosting a family-friendly event on bear safety, education, ecology and management. The fifth annual event takes place on April 8 at the Canmore Nordic Centre and coincides with the emergence of bears from their winter dens.

“Alberta families love our beautiful wilderness, but we share our parks with bears, cougars, wolves and other predators. Bear Day is a practical step to help Albertans enjoy our parks safely.” Shannon Phillips, Minister of Environment and Parks

Families will have a chance to practise shooting inert bear spray. The day will also include safety talks and tips and a bear trapping demonstration.

“We live, work and play next to Kananaskis and the Bow Valley. Bear Day is a fun way to learn about the grizzlies that live here. It’s also a practical step to ensure we can live, work and play here without conflicts with wildlife.” Cam Westhead, MLA for Banff-Cochrane

This year’s event also includes a presentation on a Stoney Nakoda First Nation study on grizzly bear conservation in Kananaskis. Bill Snow, a consultation manager with the Stoney, will talk about how traditional knowledge can identify and augment conservation priorities.

Kananaskis Bear Day

Saturday, April 8 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.

9:30 a.m.: Bear safety talk

10 a.m.: Bear spray demonstration

10:30 a.m.: Stoney Traditional Use Study on Grizzly Bear Management

11 a.m.: Bear spray demonstration

Noon: MLA Cam Westhead – Bear Day Official welcome

12:30 p.m.: Bear trapping demonstration

1:15 p.m.: Bear spray demonstration

1:45 p.m.: Bear safety talk

2:15 p.m.: Bear spray demonstration

2:45 p.m. : Bear spray demonstration

